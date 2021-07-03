Storms continue today, Hurricane Elsa racing through the Caribbean

A frontal boundary is stationed across Acadiana this morning, which is helping to ignite storm activity. Most of the storms today will be confined to right near the immediate front. For this reason, the higher storm chances will be along and south of I-10 through the day. Storm chances will be lower to the north with more sunshine expected. Some locally heavier rainfall could be possible with storms dumping 2-3 inches per hour.

For Independence Day, the front will work to the south, pushing drier air into Acadiana. Although storms will still be possible near the immediate coast, rain chances will be lowering for most of Acadiana, which should help your holiday plans! Partly sunny skies expected otherwise with highs in the upper 80s.

Storm chances return on Monday, however, as the moisture will surge back northward. Healthy storm chances continue through most of next week with highs in the 80s each afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Hurricane Elsa continues to move through the Caribbean this morning. It currently has winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 30 mph!! Tropical systems that move this fast can sometimes be inhibited, mainly due to their circulation not staying fully aligned. This will likely prevent rapid strengthening of this system today. Through the next few days, land interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba will likely weaken the storm back to a tropical storm.

Through early next week, Elsa is expected to make a turn northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As it stands now, Elsa does not look to pose a threat to Acadiana.

