Showers have moved into Acadiana this Monday morning and you can plan on a steady rain through much of the day. Otherwise, conditions will stay cloudy, cool, and breezy as temperatures hover in the low to mid 60s. Northerly winds will gust around 20 mph at times. Severe weather is not expected with this disturbance.

Fortunately, most of the rainfall intensity should remain light to moderate. The dry grounds will be able to absorb today’s rain so flash flooding is not a widespread concern. Coastal parishes have a marginal potential for localized flash flooding, but many heavier rains remain offshore over the next 36 hours. Acadiana is expected to receive 1-4″ inches of rainfall through Tuesday.