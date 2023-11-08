Deja Vu weather for Acadiana this Wednesday. Areas of patchy fog have developed to start the day with temperatures back in the lower 60s. Another warm, humid, and quiet afternoon is expected as highs range in the mid-80s under partly sunny skies.

A cold front arriving on Friday will kickstart an active pattern for Acadiana. The forecast is challenging through the weekend into early next week as models show a wide range of rainfall totals. The Euro is the most aggressive as it shows 4-9″ inches of rain over a 5-day period. I think that’s too high for now but we will have to monitor for a heavy rain threat.