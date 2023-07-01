The high heat and humidity continue for Acadiana tonight and Sunday but relief is coming soon. Lows tonight are expected to reach the lower 80s followed by highs back in the upper 90s Sunday afternoon. The heat index could get close to 110° tomorrow. A Heat Advisory may get issued for Acadiana as the heat will be very similar to Saturday.

Rain chances are going to be a bit better on Sunday afternoon. Showers and storms have been limited the last several days but the ridge of high pressure is finally breaking down. Pop-up rainfall should be more likely within Acadiana but rain chances are still low at 20%. They will continue to increase through the upcoming week. Right now, the 4th of July looks very hot with isolated showers and storms possible.