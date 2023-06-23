LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Entergy Louisiana has released tips on staying safe and saving energy during these hotter than average days.
With temperatures potentially exceeding 100 degrees across portions of Louisiana next week, Entergy wants to remind people of simple ways to stay safe and energy efficient.
According to the CDC, the best way to avoid a heat-related illness is to limit your time outdoors. Follow these tips when outside:
- Drink fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Wear loose, lightweight clothing and a hat.
- Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.
- Avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wear sunscreen; sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself.
- Air conditioning is the best way to cool off; if you are using a generator, do so safely.
While staying safe is paramount, customers can also save money with these energy efficiency tips:
- Change air filters. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.
- Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3%.
- Buy a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.
- Use fans to cool off. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.
- Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.
- Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.
- Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.