LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Entergy Louisiana has released tips on staying safe and saving energy during these hotter than average days.

With temperatures potentially exceeding 100 degrees across portions of Louisiana next week, Entergy wants to remind people of simple ways to stay safe and energy efficient.

According to the CDC, the best way to avoid a heat-related illness is to limit your time outdoors. Follow these tips when outside:

Drink fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear loose, lightweight clothing and a hat.

Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.

Avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wear sunscreen; sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself.

Air conditioning is the best way to cool off; if you are using a generator, do so safely.

While staying safe is paramount, customers can also save money with these energy efficiency tips: