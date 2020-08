BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents in Southwest Louisiana to evacuate as soon as possible as weather conditions will deteriorate throughout the day Wednesday.

Edwards cautioned that the ranges of storm surge will be higher than anything Louisiana has seen since Hurricane Audrey in 1957. Weather officials say the water may be more than two stories high as it hits the shore. The majority of Cameron Parish is expected to be under water at some point. Places in Lake Charles that have never seen flooding are expected to also be under water.