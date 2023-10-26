Thursday is off to another warm and humid start across Acadiana as much of the area is in the lower 70s. Fog is not an issue as it remains light and patchy. Hot, humid, and breezy weather returns for the afternoon as temperatures push into the upper 80s. Besides a spotty shower this morning in western Acadiana, rain chances are very slim today.

Major changes are coming to our weather early next week as a strong cold front moves through the area on Monday. Trick-or-Treating on Saturday night will be warm and humid but quiet. Halloween night is much spookier as the weather turns cold and windy with isolated showers possible.