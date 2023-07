Warm but comfortable in Acadiana this Tuesday morning as temperatures have settled down into the lower 70s. Your afternoon looks very hot and more humid with highs pushing back into the upper 90s. Skies will turn partly cloudy and there is the possibility of a few pop-up showers and storms.

Much of our area is under a Moderate Drought. Unfortunately, the next week will be very hot and mostly quiet with only a 20% rain chance each afternoon.