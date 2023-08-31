Acadiana is enjoying a slightly cooler and more comfortable morning this Thursday as temperatures have eased into the 70s to 60s. Very hot and sunny weather returns for the afternoon as highs reach the upper 90s along with a light breeze. The fire risk across Acadiana and the state remains elevated because of the combination of drought conditions with very hot and dry weather.

Humidity levels are expected to increase on Friday, leading to muggier conditions over the Labor Day Weekend. Rain chances should increase too, with scattered showers and storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.