Sunday’s rains have cooled off Acadiana this Monday morning and it’s not as muggy either. Temperatures have fallen into the lower 70s. Unfortunately, this brief cool-down will not last long as highs today are back in the mid-90s. Another Heat Advisory is in effect as the heat index will get hotter than 105°.

Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon today, but the activity won’t be as widespread as yesterday’s rainfall. Starting tomorrow, rain chances are expected at 20% every afternoon as highs approach 99° each day.