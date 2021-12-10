Slight chance of severe weather overnight into Saturday morning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There’s a light chance of severe weather overnight into Saturday morning.

Right now the Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana area in a level one or Marginal risk of severe weather. Further north in Louisiana around Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe they are under a level 2 or Slight risk of severe weather.

It appears we could see a line of storms, which will be falling apart by Saturday morning. As the main front works to the south and into the area Saturday morning, notice all the upper-level energy will be well north of us and moving to the northeast pretty rapidly. This upper-level energy is what is needed for more robust storms and severe weather potential.

For this reason, the severe weather threat will be much higher well north of Acadiana and pretty low for the Acadiana area itself.