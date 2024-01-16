Extremely cold and windy conditions in Acadiana this Tuesday morning are pushing wind chills into the single digits. Most areas feel closer to 0°! A few icy spots are possible on elevated roads but surface roads are dry and passable. Sunny skies today should help melt any icy patches on bridges as temperatures barely go above freezing this afternoon. Wind chills will stay in the teens to 20s throughout the afternoon hours.

Winds ease up this evening and should be much lighter tonight. Another Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Acadiana tonight into Wednesday morniing. Overnight lows will reach the teens for most of the area.