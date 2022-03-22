LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firstly, winds will be very strong for today out ahead of the line of storms. This is due to a strong low pressure moving to our north. Even away from storms, southeast winds could be in the 15-30 mph range with gusts to 35-40 mph.

The atmosphere looks prime for severe weather today with winds getting stronger and turning with height. The temperature drop with height will be impressive, so this means storms will have a good thermodynamic environment to work with as well.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with supercell storms capable of gaining rotation and having strong updrafts, which leads to large hail and a tornado threat. These cells will be ones that form out ahead of the main line this morning. By this afternoon, a squall-line will likely move through the area with the threat for damaging winds increasing, although tornadoes could be embedded within the line of storms as well.

Acadiana is under a level 4 risk of severe storms, meaning severe weather could be more widespread and long-lived.





As it stands now, storms will be rolling through during the afternoon hours. Watching these events for a long time, it seems these systems get knocked down in severity across Acadiana during the afternoon hours as cooler Gulf waters put a lid on the severe weather ingredients. More study has to be done on this subject, but it does certainly seem more significant severe weather episodes/verification happen during overnight and morning hours, when cooler shelf waters seem to have a lower impact on these systems. We’ll see if this phenomenon comes into play again this time.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO…