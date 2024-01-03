Showers are quickly ending across Acadiana this Wednesday morning as a disturbance moves eastward. Cold, breezy, and cloudy weather is expected throughout the day as temperatures only climb back into the lower 50s during a dry afternoon. Skies should clear fully tonight as lows get back into the upper 30s.

Our next disturbance is in the forecast for the end of the workweek. Widespread showers are likely for Acadiana with a threat of heavier rains. The estimated timing is from the late morning into the afternoon on Friday.