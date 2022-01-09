Sheriff’s office reports possible tornado damage, injuries in Sabine Parish

A possible tornado touched down early Sunday morning in the Pearson community off LA Highway 118 in eastern Sabine Parish. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage in Sabine County, Texas, and eastern Sabine Parish, where a possible tornado touched down early Sunday morning.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting significant damage from the storms in the Peason community off LA Highway 118. A family of five was reportedly injured when their mobile home was destroyed. More than a dozen homes, along with five barns, two sets of chicken houses, and many outdoor sheds and vehicles have reportedly been damaged or destroyed.

The storm took down trees and power lines, knocking out power to more than 2,800 customers from Mansfield in De Soto Parish to Natchitoches and Hornbeck in Vernon Parish, according to SWEPCO.

There were just under 1,300 still without power in Sabine Parish as of just before noon Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says Hwy 118 is passable but it will be totally shut down at times. Tractor trucks and trailers cannot pass because of low-hanging power lines.

Deputies and first responders and other emergency personnel are in the area and are trying to make it into the damaged locations, and the sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area to allow them to access the damage and prevent further injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sidebar