UPDATE: 10 P.M. While most of Acadiana has electricity again tonight, some still do not. The National power outrage grid is reporting that 1225 customers in Acadia, 1279 customers in Vermilion, 1872 customers in Iberia Parish and 498 customers in Lafayette Parish are still without power at 10:00 p.m.

And, throughout Louisiana more than 26,000 homes and businesses are still without power.

LOUISIANA (KLFY) More than 3500 customers homes are without power in Iberia and St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening due to severe weather moving through the area.

In St. Landry Parish, the outage affects approximately 4500 customers and in Iberia Parish, more than 1300 customers have been affected.

In Lafayette Parish, more than 1700 customers are in the dark and in Vermilion Parish, more than 2500 customers are without power.

Acadia and Jeff Davis Parish have the highest total number of households without power, totaling over 10,000.

Throughout Louisiana, more than 36,000 homes and businesses are without power.