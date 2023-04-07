

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for all of Acadiana yesterday. Although the warning was lifted at 6:30 p.m., severe storms have continued.

Live Doppler 10 shows more rainfall working eastward throughout Acadiana. This comes after many areas experienced between five and seven inches of rain Thursday night. The flash flood warning has been lifted, but News 10 still advises caution on the roadways this morning.

Future track predicts a break in rainfall mid to late morning before more storms move in tonight. The weather is expected to dry up in time for Saturday and Sunday Easter festivities.