New week, same weather story as Acadiana will be under a risk for severe weather on Tuesday morning. Also, there is a threat for heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding in parts of the area. Futuretrack showcases a strong line of storms moving through northern Louisiana early Tuesday, eventually dropping further south into Acadiana after 4:00 am to 5:00 am.





The Storm Prediction Center has much of northern Louisiana in the “Enhanced Risk” (Level 3 out of 5) with Acadiana in the Marginal to Slight Risk. The severe risk Tuesday morning should be lower compared to last week’s event but damaging winds and tornadoes are still a threat for Acadiana.

On top of the severe weather risk, heavy rains are a threat too with this storm system. 1″ to 3″ inches of rain are possible with isolated higher amounts that could lead to flash flooding.

Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App in preparation for any severe weather that occurs in Acadiana.