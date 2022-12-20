LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With forecasted weather to be at or below freezing temperatures later this week, Catholic Charities of Acadiana has announced it will enact a freeze shelter plan to ensure the safety of those experiencing homelessness.

Those needing warm shelter can go to 1000 E. Willow Street starting Thursday, Dec. 22. The freeze plan will remain effective until the weather rises above freezing.

The National Weather Service forecasts overnight low temperatures getting down into the 20s starting Thursday night, and continuing through the weekend. Wind chills are expected in the single digits to near or below zero at times.

“Catholic Charities of Acadiana is appealing to the community for assistance with the added cost of staffing, hot meals, and utilities,” the group said in a news release. “Donations can be made here. The public can also assist with in-kind donations by shopping the emergency shelter Amazon list here.”



Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates thirteen programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Acadiana.

“Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned and burying the dead.”