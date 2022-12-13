A potent cold front is expected to move through Acadiana tonight into Wednesday morning bringing an elevated threat of severe weather and flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana under their “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather. This is considered a 3 out of 5 for the likelihood for severe thunderstorms within the area.

Heavy storms are estimated to arrive in Acadiana after 11:00 pm tonight and could last through much of Wednesday morning as the frontal boundary slows across the area. This slowing progression could increase the flash flooding risk.

All types of severe weather are expected with this event such as damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Given the setup within the atmosphere, a few stronger tornadoes are possible. The SPC has a “hatched” area in place for areas north of I-10 which means that EF-2 or stronger tornadoes could form.

On top of the severe threat, flash flooding is a growing concern as well. A slowing system could allow areas in Acadiana to receive 2″ to 5″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. These high rainfall totals could happen in a short period of time which leads to significant flash flooding.

