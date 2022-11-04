Acadiana is under a low threat for severe weather and flash flooding late tonight into the early morning hours of Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has much of Acadiana outlined in the “Slight Risk” area which is considered a 2 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather in your area. Damaging winds are the primary concern but tornadoes and hail are possible too.

Furturetrack shows a potent line of heavy storms moving into south Louisiana after midnight tonight. Some weakening should happen as it works more into our area but the severe threat will remain until it departs Acadiana. The line of storms could reach Lafayette from approximately 3:00 am to 5:00 am. The leading edge of rain may contain damaging winds and the threat for a weak, short-lived tornado.

On top of the threat for severe storms, there is a low risk of flash flooding in Acadiana too. This will not be a widespread flooding event but isolated areas could see minor flash flooding issues through Saturday morning. Most of Acadiana should receive between 1″ to 3″ inches of rain before we dry out during the afternoon.

Stay weather aware and make sure that your weather radios are on before heading to bed tonight.