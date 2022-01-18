Tracking a Severe Risk Wednesday Night and a Freezing Rain Threat Friday Morning

A strong cold front will move through Acadiana Wednesday night bringing a low risk for severe weather into the area followed by a threat to see freezing rain and ice on Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has much of Acadiana under their “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather. This is considered a 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms within your area. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated tornado is possible too.

Our Futuretrack model shows the line of storms moving into Acadiana after approximately 8:00 pm Wednesday evening and then reaching I-10 parishes closer to midnight.

Much colder and breezy weather will follow this front on Thursday. Temperatures will try to go below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning. The GFS model shows enough moisture Friday morning that there will be a brief window to see freezing rain in Acadiana which could lead to icy conditions.

As of this morning, models are low on ice accumulation but tend to underplay these types of events this far out. Currently, they show a 0.25″ inch of ice or less in Acadiana. This would lead to icy spots on roads, especially bridges and elevated roads until the air temperature climbs above freezing. Any higher ice totals would increase impacts significantly.

