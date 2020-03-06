Seven-day weather forecast

Live Now
Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

