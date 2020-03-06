Seven-day weather forecast

Cooler temperatures are back in Acadiana this morning as the area starts off the day in the low to mid 50s. On top of the colder weather, we are dealing with misty and breezy conditions. Everything should slowly improve as we progress through the day. Mist will end during the morning hours with skies gradually clearing for the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid 60s as north winds stay strong at 10-20 mph. Clear skies and calming winds will push temps into the upper 40s tonight.