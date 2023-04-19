LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) KLFY’S own Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton suffered a bizarre yet hilarious fashion emergency during a recent weather broadcast.

With just a couple of words into his Tuesday evening live weather report, Heath says he began to realize that his suit jacket was ill-fitting and would not behave.

“So I was on TV this evening and started wondering if my arms had grown because my jacket sleeves were so short. I was like that must have been a pretty intense workout today!”

For viewers who know Heath well, you know that he is the consummate professional who is always camera ready when it is time to talk about the weather.

He breezed through the forecast and immediately when the camera’s stopped rolling, realized that his ill-fitting jacket was, in fact, not his.

“Come to find out, I had put on Trevor’s (KLFY weekend meteorologist) suit jacket, lol!

On his Facebook story, Heath revealed that often times TV meteorologist leave their suit jackets at the TV station.

“So I grabbed his instead of mine.”