Scattered showers and storms are expected back in Acadiana this Tuesday, mostly after 1:00 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana in the “Slight Risk” Outlook for severe weather today. A Slight Risk is a Level 2 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather within the outlined area. A few storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and/or a weak tornado.

The heat and humidity will not be as extreme as there are no Excessive Heat Warnings but it will still be very hot and muggy in Acadiana. A Heat Advisory is in place from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Heat Index values are forecasted to be between 103° to 109° today. Scattered storms should help as rain-cooled air takes over later in the afternoon.