Another round of scattered storms is expected for Acadiana this Tuesday. Compared to yesterday, much of the activity will be later in the afternoon as rain chances increase to 60%. Also, there is another low-end risk for severe weather as a couple of storms could produce damaging winds and/or torrential rains.

The heat and humidity are trending back above normal levels. Highs today will reach 95° with a heat index closer to 107° before rain-cooled air takes over late in the day. Unfortunately, we are looking at another heat wave starting on Thursday with heat index values going to or above 110° for many consecutive days.