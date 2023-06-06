Rain chances on this Tuesday are expected to run a little lower compared to the last few days in Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms will develop for the afternoon with rain chances increasing to 40%. A few storms could produce heavy rains, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The weather we see today looks to be the same every day throughout the weekend.

The heat and humidity being felt in Acadiana remains typical for early June. A warm and humid morning will be followed by a hot and muggy afternoon under partly sunny skies. 88° should feel closer to the mid-90s when you factor in the muggy air. Scattered rain will bring more rain-cooled air too by late in the afternoon.