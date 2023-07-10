Scattered showers and storms remain likely for Acadiana today and tomorrow, mostly during the afternoon hours. Rain chances are expected to increase to 60% before easing up during the evening hours. Highs today will reach the lower 90s under mostly cloudy skies as the heat and humidity remain typical for early July.

Also, there is a low threat for severe weather within Acadiana today and tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in a Level 1 out of 5 risk. A few storms could produce damaging winds. The tornado threat should remain very slim. Once we get past Tuesday, hotter and quiet weather returns for the latter half of the week.