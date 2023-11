Scattered showers are back in Acadiana this Tuesday but the activity won’t be as widespread or as steady as yesterday. Light to moderate showers will be on and off throughout the day as rain chances increase to 60%. Cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions remain in place with temperatures hovering in the 50s to 60s.

Warmer and drier weather returns by the end of the workweek and this weekend. Our next cold front is in the forecast to arrive early next week.