Rain chances will be running higher for Acadiana today and tomorrow compared to the activity we saw on the 4th of July. Scattered showers and storms are expected to become more widespread during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few storms could produce heavy rains, strong winds, and/or frequent lightning. High temperatures will still reach the lower 90s but rain-cooled air should be felt later in the day.

The weather pattern looks to settle down slowly starting on Friday and going through the weekend. Hotter air returns too, as highs get back into the upper 90s by Monday.