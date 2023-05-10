LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– More scattered showers and storms are expected in Acadiana this Wednesday but the rainfall shouldn’t be as widespread as yesterday. Scattered activity has already developed offshore early this morning and is working into the coastal parishes of Acadiana. Rain chances will increase to 60% and stay there throughout the day. Otherwise, the weather remains warm, humid, and mostly cloudy with a light breeze later today.

The severe risk and flash flooding threat in Acadiana should remain low today. The greater threat for significant flash flooding is located in the western edges of the state into southeastern Texas. Be careful and vigilant if you have any plans to travel to Lake Charles or Houston as flash flooding could be dangerous within those areas.

Overall, the weather looks decent for the Frog Festival in Rayne this coming weekend. The evening hours will be warm and humid as rain chances fade away. During the day on Saturday, we’re expecting temperatures to reach near 90° with isolated showers and storms possible. Make sure to hydrate and stay cool if you go to the festival during the afternoon Saturday.