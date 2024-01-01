Happy New Year Acadiana! Scattered showers are moving through the area this morning as rain chances are running at 40% but we will dry out by lunchtime. Temperatures start the day in the lower 50s followed by the lower 60s during the afternoon along with breezy conditions. The skies should slowly clear during the second half of the day. Much colder weather returns tonight as lows range in the mid-30s.

A larger disturbance is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Widespread showers are expected for Acadiana. Severe weather is not expected but heavier rains are possible. Another large disturbance is expected late Friday into Saturday morning.