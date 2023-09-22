A warm and humid Friday morning will be followed by a hot and very humid afternoon as skies turn mostly cloudy. Highs are expected back in the low to mid-90s with a heat index closer to 100°. Scattered showers and storms are possible from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. this evening. The severe threat is slim but a few storms could produce heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning.

The summer-like heat and humidity continue through the first weekend of Fall. Highs each day will be in the mid-90s with a heat index above 100°. Rain chances are looking slim with only a few pop-up showers or storms during the afternoon hours.