Acadiana is not getting a break from the brutally hot weather for Sunday but rain chances should be slightly better during the afternoon hours. Once again, our area is under a Heat Advisory as heat index values could top 110°. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when doing activities outside.

The last several days have been mostly quiet. A weak disturbance will increase rain chances to 40% during Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible within Acadiana. The severe threat should be limited but a few storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds. Unfortunately, mostly quiet and extremely hot weather is expected through the upcoming workweek.