Scattered Rain Expected Thanksgiving Afternoon

Unfortunately, we are tracking scattered rain for Thanksgiving Day in Acadiana. A strong cold front will sweep through our area Thursday leading to showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The bulk of the rain will happen between Noon to 7:00 pm. No severe weather is expected nor are we concerned with a heavy rain threat.

If you are traveling towards Texas, northern Louisiana, or Arkansas Thursday morning you will more than likely run into these showers and storms. No major issues are expected but you may want to allow yourself extra travel time. Besides the rain chances in Acadiana, your Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Much colder and breezy weather returns on Black Friday.

