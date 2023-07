Scattered rain is expected each afternoon through the weekend as the typical summer heat and humidity rolls on. A few coastal showers are fading away this Friday morning. Rain chances will be back near 40% during the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach around 93° under mostly cloudy skies.

More of the same weather is in the forecast this weekend. Showers and storms could be even more widespread Sunday and Monday. Drier and hotter conditions return mid to late next week.