Relief from the extreme heat has finally arrived in Acadiana as temperatures return closer to normal levels over the next 7 days. The weather is slightly cooler this Monday morning as a few showers fade away. Highs today are expected to only reach into the mid 90s, after topping out at 110° on Sunday in Lafayette.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through much of the day as scattered showers and storms redevelop for the afternoon. Rain chances should increase to 40% after 1:00 p.m. There is a low risk for severe weather too, as a few storms could produce damaging winds.