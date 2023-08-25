The Red Flag Warning has been expanded to include much of Acadiana as the fire risk within our area remains elevated. A combination of extreme heat, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could ignite and spread wildfires rapidly.

Yesterday was Lafayette’s hottest day this season as we reached 106°. Friday shouldn’t be as hot but forecasted highs are still in the low 100s with a heat index hotter than 115° for the afternoon.

Only a few pop-up showers and storms are possible today. Isolated activity should be more widespread over the weekend during each afternoon. Unfortunately, the record-breaking heat continues as high temperatures stay over 100°.