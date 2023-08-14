The historic heat wave continues for Acadiana but some relief is coming for Wednesday and Thursday. Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast this Monday with highs reaching near 102°. The hottest part of the day will feel hotter than 110°. Rain chances are staying low too with only a few pop-up showers and storms late in the day.

A weak cold front is poised to move through Acadiana late on Tuesday. Cooler nights/mornings and much lower humidity will be felt on Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, the extreme heat will continue as highs are expected to remain in the upper 90s to low 100s.