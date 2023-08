Heat records continue to fall across Acadiana and your Thursday is no exception. Highs today are expected to reach 106° with a heat index closer to 120°. The all-time record high for Lafayette is 107°.

Rain chances are looking a little bit better for the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be more likely for Acadiana anytime after the Noon hour. Isolated rain chances and 100°+ weather rolls through the weekend.