On Sunday, Lafayette recorded its 8th straight day of a high temperature that was 100° or hotter. This broke the old record of 7 straight days during the heat wave in the year 2000. Unfortunately, triple-digit highs are expected each day through the workweek into the weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 101° in Lafayette this afternoon with heat index values going over 110°. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for our entire area.

Much of Acadiana is considered to be in a “Severe Drought”. Rain chances are staying low for the next week but isolated activity should be more likely Tuesday and Wednesday.