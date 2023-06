The extreme heat is not subsiding from Acadiana anytime soon. A very warm morning will be followed by record heat during the afternoon. The forecast high of 100° would beat the current record of 99° in Lafayette that was set on this date in 2009. Once again, rain chances remain minimal across the area too.

Much of Acadiana is under another Excessive Heat Warning. “Feels Like” Temperatures could get as hot as 115° during the afternoon. This heat wave is expected to last through the weekend.