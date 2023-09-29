Copy and paste weather is back in Acadiana this Friday as a warm and sunny morning is followed by near-record highs during the afternoon. 93° will feel closer to 105° later today because of the muggier conditions.

Humidity is expected to drop over the weekend as near-record temperatures roll on. The combination of drier air, extreme heat, and winds will elevate the fire danger in Acadiana and across the state as drought conditions persist. The state-wide burn ban remains in effect. Rain chances stay slim to none for the next 5 days. Models are showcasing a cold front arriving late next week.