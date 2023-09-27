Wednesday morning is warm and muggy in Acadiana but quiet as we start the day with mostly sunny skies. Record heat is expected during the afternoon as highs approach 95° with a heat index over 100° under partly sunny conditions. The record high for Lafayette on this date is 95°, set in 2005.

Rain chances are decreasing for the area with only a few isolated showers and storms in the forecast for this afternoon. Starting tomorrow, the weather pattern will turn very quiet over the next several days. Temperatures stay in the 90s, humidity levels should drop this weekend and then return next week.