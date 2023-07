Tuesday is off to a warmer and muggier start than yesterday with temperatures mostly in the upper 70s. Record high temperatures are expected this afternoon as highs near 99°. The current record for this date in Lafayette is 98° and this was set in 1923. The Heat Index will be back above 110° with another Heat Advisory in place for all of Acadiana.

Extremely hot and mostly quiet weather is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek. We are tracking better rain chances coming in for the weekend.