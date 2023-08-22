Record heat and breezy conditions are back in Acadiana this Tuesday as rain chances stay minimal. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the area. The combination of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds increases the fire risk as fires can ignite quickly and spread rapidly.

Highs are forecasted to reach 103° today with a heat index getting over 110° for the afternoon. The record high for Lafayette for this date is 101° and this was set back in 1921.

Not only are we not getting relief from the extreme heat but we continue to see drought conditions worsen across the area. Rain chances will try to increase by the weekend but will only come up to 30-40%.