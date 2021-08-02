Rare Cold Front Brings Storms and Less Humid Weather into Acadiana this Week

A rare August cold front is moving towards Acadiana today and will move through the area tonight increasing rain chances the next couple of days.





Isolated showers and storms are already working through coastal regions this Monday morning. All of Acadiana will see a rain chance increase to 50% for this afternoon and could last through tonight. The expected cold front will stall across the coast on Tuesday. More scattered activity is in the forecast for tomorrow before slightly cooler and less humid conditions filter in by Wednesday morning.

The clouds and rain should suppress the extreme summer heat and humidity that we have been experiencing. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front will be weak when it moves through Acadiana but slightly cooler temps will be felt at night with less humid conditions coming for the latter half of the work week.