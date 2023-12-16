Widespread showers are moving into Acadiana this Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected and any heavy rain threat looks very slim as well. Fortunately, rainfall should move through quickly with rain chances tapering off early in the afternoon. Drier weather is expected by this evening with cool and breezy conditions. Clearing skies happen tonight with colder temperatures as lows reach the mid to upper 40s by Sunday morning.
