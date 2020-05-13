Rain Chances Return Today with More Clouds and Humidity

Live Now
A stretch of unsettled weather over the next 7 days will kick off this Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible today, mainly late this morning and throughout the afternoon hours.

No severe weather is expected but a few storms could produce heavier rains. Otherwise, the weather will be warm, humid, and mostly cloudy. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s with highs for the afternoon reaching into the upper 70s lower 80s along with higher humidity.

You can expect rain chances at 30-50% each day for at least the next week.

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

