Rain Chances Return Today with More Clouds and Humidity

A stretch of unsettled weather over the next 7 days will kick off this Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible today, mainly late this morning and throughout the afternoon hours.

No severe weather is expected but a few storms could produce heavier rains. Otherwise, the weather will be warm, humid, and mostly cloudy. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s with highs for the afternoon reaching into the upper 70s lower 80s along with higher humidity.

You can expect rain chances at 30-50% each day for at least the next week.