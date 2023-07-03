The heat wave is finally coming to an end but your Monday will be very hot and humid across Acadiana. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 90s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. The heat index could reach around 108°. There are no Heat Advisories in place for our area. Also, rain chances should increase to 30% as isolated showers and storms are possible.

Rain chances should continue to increase in the coming days and this will knock high temperatures down into the lower 90s. Scattered rain is possible on your 4th of July but most showers and storms will end before 8:00 pm.